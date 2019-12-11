The New York Times and Washington Post have been this nation’s newspapers of record for 168 years and 142 years, respectively. The nation’s two most-respected papers; winners of some 200 Pulitzer and other esteemed prizes; “The” sources of truth, fact and reason for well over a century; the watchdogs of our democracy.
And yet, this president has declared them “fake news” and “enemies of the people” because they expose his trespasses, his crimes, his corruption, and call out this pretender for what he is.
Every one of us who speaks out against Trump, declares him a danger to our nation and demeaning to the office could only wish to similarly be declared “enemies of the people” by him.
As a combat veteran; Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal recipient; and dedicated critic of the most corrupt president and defiler of the Constitution our nation has ever seen, I’d be proud to wear the title of “enemy of the people” as a badge of honor.
