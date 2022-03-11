I grew up in America. I remember the Cuban Missile Crisis: The Keene Evening Sentinel spread out on our kitchen table with a front-page map showing the expanding concentric circles indicating the range of the Russian missiles staging in Castro country to be aimed at the eastern U.S.
I remember Adlai Stevenson, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., standing up to Russia and wanting a truthful answer about them, stating that: “I am prepared to wait for an answer until Hell freezes over.”
I remember earlier when Nikita Khrushchev screamed and banged his shoe on the U.N. podium when he didn’t like his country being questioned. We Americans knew the truth. We Americans knew who the enemy was. We Americans ridiculed the Russians giving rise to the “Rocky and Bullwinkle Show” characters Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale.
I remember the ruthless invasions and war crimes, the wars that Russia waged against the free country of Ukraine.
I remember the leader of the GOP, a former U.S. president claiming how smart and savvy Putin was to wage this last war. And how Russian accounts were more believed by this former Republican president than all of the United States of America’s intelligence agencies.
I remember the Russians banning the truth from being printed, broadcast or spoken about in their country.
I remember the New Hampshire GOP banning the truth about history being taught in New Hampshire.
I remember the GOP siding with Russia and wanting to destroy democracy.
I remember Republican Mitt Romney correctly stating the truth about the GOP, “Morons, I have morons on my team.”
The GOP is not the team that represents my America. This is not the team of fair play, of good moral ethics or good family values. The GOP is the team that loves itself more than our country.
This is the team that rams through three Supreme Court nominees of their party, then claims that the opposing party’s nominee must be carefully checked.
