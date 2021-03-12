I want to respond to a letter written several weeks ago regarding a visit to a local grocery store that ended in police intervention due to the writer’s refusal to follow mask-wearing guidelines.
I am also a new mom of an infant and I can relate to the unique feelings of stress and overwhelm that this pandemic has placed on parents. In the past year it’s become incredibly complicated to navigate decision-making around even the most basic decisions like getting groceries.
Because of my concerns about my health and the health and safety of my baby, I am also someone who has repeatedly requested that store staff enforce mask-wearing and hygiene practices when I have been unable to reason with my fellow shoppers.
Grocery store employees have taken on significantly more responsibility than their job description includes to make our community safer and keep our local food economy nourished. To portray store staff as inhumane for doing their job and requesting cooperation with clearly stated safety protocols is unfair, especially when curbside grocery pickup is easily available for people who cannot or will not wear a mask.
We are all doing the best we can in a situation where there is no perfect solution. I look forward to the days when I can bring my baby safely into a store and see the smiles of my neighbors and community members as I shop. I also look forward to the days when essential workers will not have to be as vigilant in creating and maintaining an environment where people can get their grocery needs met safely.
For now, I am grateful for their consistency in following best practices for reduction of viral transmission in public spaces.
RACHEL ALLEN
Nelson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.