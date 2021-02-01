It should have happened Jan. 20 at 12:01. Instead, we watched the rest of the inauguration ceremonies. So around 12:30, we raised the American flag again.
As I posted a letter when we removed it, I thought it only right I post it had again been raised. And why did we raise it again?
Because we have hope. We have hope the seditious attacks will cease, hope the racists among us will return to their dark little lairs, hope that Fox, Newsmax, OAN and Breitbart will bankrupt themselves peddling their “BS.” Hope that others will give Biden the same opportunity I gave Trump to prove his worth (Boy! Was I stupid! Even I didn’t think he’d do as much damage as did!).
He, Biden, wasn’t my first choice in July — but by November he was my only choice. How he acted in the debates, how he acted since the election, and how he acted and spoke (Jan. 20) was... presidential. We’ve been lacking that in our lives. He displayed honor, integrity, compassion and ... stability. All things that have been lacking in our lives.
So we raised our American flag again with hope. Hope for a better America than has been on display for the past four years. Hope that we can go to sleep tonight not fretting and wondering what action our president might take while we sleep. Hope that the moral fiber and underpinnings of America won’t be undermined tomorrow by the president’s words or deeds. Hope we can focus again on reality instead of a reality show.
Since we took down the American flag, we’ve flown the New Hampshire state flag — but it’s nice to look out our window and see the Stars & Stripes again and to feel pride in the hope they offer to us all.
ROBERT VAUGHN
Westmoreland
