A couple years ago, I was just beginning my senior year of high school and I was very unsure what I wanted to do with my life. All I knew was that I wanted to help make the world a better place.
Then the 2016 election happened. While many people around me felt defeated, I saw it as an opportunity to rise up. I decided on Nov. 9, 2016, to become a journalist. In a world filled with corruption, I wanted to report the facts and inform the public of the truth.
But as I learned more about politics and more about Elizabeth Warren, the more I found I agreed with her politics. I decided to switch my concentration from news media to public relations, and declared a minor in political science. I couldn’t think of a better way to help make a difference than to work on campaigns and elect representatives dedicated to rooting out corruption, people like Elizabeth.
If there is one thing I know about Elizabeth, it’s that she has a plan for everything, from ending corruption to college affordability. I’m graduating in three years because I can’t afford four years of college. Frankly, not enough people in America can. Elizabeth understands the difference that canceling student debt and making public college free will make in people’s lives. I’m in this fight because I believe everyone in America should have equal opportunity; not just those who can buy it.
There’s a lot of talk in politics, and Elizabeth stands out because she has explained how her plans will work, and because I know she’ll fight to make them a reality.
ERIN McNEMAR
347 Pearl St.
Keene
