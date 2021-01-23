I contend that hyper-partisanship is the real cause of the recent insurrection at the Capitol, and I assert that politicians from both parties, as well as corporate media, are all partners in the wrongdoing.
For the last four decades, members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, along with the media, have been complicit in creating a hyper-partisan environment, aiding and abetting extremism to their own benefit, fostering division rather than compromise.
Granted, Trump’s election and subsequent presidency was the proverbial “straw.” However, his term in the Oval Office was the result, not the cause, of this dilemma.
It’s time for the true culprits — politicians and the media — to accept responsibility for the sad state of affairs we find ourselves in today. It’s time for all of us to start moving in the direction of centrist statesmanship, rather than hyper-partisan reality TV. It’s time for all of us to start placing the good of our country ahead of partisan politics.
It’s time for “We the People” to start voting for responsible, intelligent candidates, who truly represent their constituents, rather than choosing a person based solely on the letter “D” or “R” after their name.
I would, therefore, implore all partisan “junkies” out there to take responsibility for their actions before they ultimately destroy this great land of opportunity — The United States of America, home of the free and the brave!
Thank you.
Nancy Ranson
Westmoreland
