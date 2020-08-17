We the undersigned would like to address a crucial issue: censorship.
A group of American medical doctors recently appeared in Washington, D.C., speaking publicly about their concerns over the suppression of demonstrably effective treatments for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) with zinc and azithromycin. They are a small part of a worldwide medical chorus going back as early as February, when doctors from France and China were reporting successful treatments with HCQ and other medications. In May, a survey of over 33,000 physicians worldwide revealed that 55 percent were using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients, and rated it highest among all available treatments.
The video of the frontline doctors in D.C. was quickly censored when it became viral. So-called fact checkers tagged it as containing false information. Pundits attacked the doctors in the video, dismissing them as quacks and Trump supporters. While many of us don’t approve of Trump as a president, that doesn’t mean he is wrong in everything he does. Another voice in support of HCQ as effective COVID treatment comes from Harvey A. Risch, MD, PhD, Professor of Epidemiology, Yale School of Public Health. He claims that 75,000 to 100,000 lives can be saved by using hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19.
It’s high time for all of us to realize that Google, Facebook, the mainstream media and their so-called fact checkers are only giving us news approved by Big Pharma and our biased medical establishment. It’s time for more and more doctors to speak up about the politicizing of medical science. The recent U.S. tests on HCQ pronouncing it ineffective and dangerous had clear elements of professional misconduct that should be further investigated. What we described here is only one recent blatant example of current sweeping censorship. We ask our senators and representative to help restore open discussion.
GERHARD BEDDING
25 Ivy Drive
Keene
(Additional signatories: Deanne Sanville of Acworth; James Rodger, Jeanne Sable of Fitzwilliam; Harry Bubb, John-Michael Dumais, Johanna Laurie, Rebecca Montrone, Len Weldon of Keene; Jodi Farwell, John Farwell, Judy Ferraro of Harrisville; Carol Wyndham of Peterborough; Patrick and Katherine Richardson of Surry; Trish Slaski of Windham)
