For hundreds of years, the Indigenous history of the Northeast has been systematically erased. It is time to speak up to make sure that the federal government and power companies do not continue that bitter legacy.
The relicensing process for the Wilder, Bellows Falls and Vernon dams (straddling Vermont and New Hampshire), and the Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage Project and Turners Falls dam (in Massachusetts) involves rectifying impacts on resources like fish passage, water quality and recreation. One element that is consistently minimized is the impact to traditional cultural practices of Indigenous peoples who have been here in their homelands for thousands of years.
Both hydropower companies, Great River Hydro and FirstLight Power, were required to do a Traditional Cultural Properties (TCP) study to identify and address impacts to native people’s cultural considerations. Neither company has adequately consulted with the Abenaki and other native communities in this work.
The presence of these dams over the past 200 years has damaged the river, the fishery and many of the living beings that relate to this waterway. As an advocate for the river, Connecticut River Conservancy desires the best possible outcome for the river and the people. While CRC is not in the position to speak for the Indigenous people of this place, we are able to highlight when the people are not being fairly considered in this process.
In its final application, FirstLight said it was unable to identify any TCPs because tribal representatives have “not yet agreed to meet with FirstLight’s ethnographer.” It appears that FirstLight went ahead and selected an ethnographer without first obtaining approval from the tribal representatives.
Great River Hydro indicated in its application that “No Project effects on traditional cultural properties have been identified at this time ...,” but has not followed through with additional outreach and consultation with the Abenaki people.
Both companies need to reach out to local native peoples to address the traditional cultural values of the Connecticut River. The Abenaki people’s current, past and future relationship to the river and the lands and creatures that inhabit it should not be overlooked or minimized in this once in a lifetime federal process. Comments to the FERC by local communities, the states and individuals are needed to ensure these new licenses address the very real concerns of the original inhabitants of this land. Learn how to speak up at www.ctriver.org/hydropower or https://powerofwater.fish/.
KATHY URFFER
Brattleboro
