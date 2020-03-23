.As we address the challenges posed by the coronavirus strain COVID-19, we are working to keep Hundred Nights Inc. a welcoming space of refuge for the individuals we serve. We take the spread of respiratory diseases within our population very seriously, and the health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers is our top priority.
We want to ensure our community we’re taking extra precautions:
Our facilities team has increased sanitizing processes, frequently disinfecting and wiping down common space during high peak times, in addition to our typical daily deep cleanings.
Signage reminding all to wash hands and cover sneezes and coughs are being placed around the facility and the additional shelter space at St. James Church and United Church of Christ.
Hand sanitizer and tissues are placed in readily accessible areas throughout the building.
Staff are working directly with guests to ensure consistent hand washing and communication regarding symptoms and protocols.
Guests, staff and volunteers are updated daily on COVID-19 and CDC recommendations.
Hand-outs with CDC recommendations are available for all guests, staff and volunteers.
Beds in each facility have been rearranged and barriers have been created around each bed.
Website and Facebook page will be updated daily with information on COVID-19.
To date, there have been no cases identified among our Hundred Nights Inc. guests. Thank you for your confidence in staff members, volunteers and the board of directors, who are working around the clock to ensure the health of those who seek shelter and safety here — and for those who provide it. As our guests are already part of an extremely vulnerable population, our doors must remain open. Working with the city and state, we are closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and our leadership team will continue to implement the most up to date recommendations.
One sad part of our planning involves the postponement of our biggest fundraising event of the year, the Spring & Shout Dance, scheduled for March 28 at the Keene Country Club. We will let you all know when it will be held.
Thank you,
MINDY CAMBIAR
Executive Director
Hundred Nights Inc.
17 Lamson St.
Keene
