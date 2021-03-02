I wonder why people choose to be hurtful for no other reason but to just be hurtful.
The answer most likely is found in pride.
Pride prevents us from doing the right and reasonable thing.
Humility causes us to pause; to think about how we could have done things differently.
Pride causes us to react without thought of consequence.
Humility helps us to reflect if action is needed or not.
Pride is easy. It requires no work at all.
Humility is something that requires work.
But the work is worth the result.
In this day of “lack of natural affection,” humility is most important.
LAURA FONTAINE
Swanzey
