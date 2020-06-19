In “Rising to meat demand,” (The Sentinel, May 30-31), Vermont Packinghouse, a slaughterhouse in Springfield, Vt., claimed to “pride itself on its reputation as a ‘humane’ slaughterhouse by its treatment of livestock. For example, ‘an electric cattle prod for an unruly animal is only rarely deployed.’ ”
This is an outrageous statement coming from a slaughterhouse that was shut down for inhumane treatment of animals in 2018. USDA records show 15 noncompliance violations with the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act over a three-year period, for failure to properly stun animals prior to slaughter.
At the time, The Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C., called for USDA to permanently withdraw its inspection service for the slaughter plant due to the repeated suspensions and the egregious nature of the violations. AWI asserted that it was rare for a facility of this size to receive so many violations in such a short period of time. The owner of the company attributed the violations to rapid growth.
Since Vermont Packinghouse and other local slaughterhouses are doubling the number they kill in a day to meet the booming demand for local meat, one questions whether they (or any slaughterhouse) can follow animal-welfare laws.
Meat industry spokesperson Janet Riley, of the North American Meat Institute, believes the USDA requirement of perfect stunning every time is unrealistic and “not achievable all the time.” (Huffington Post, May 15, 2017). This means that a significant number of animals killed in slaughterhouses die horrifically as they are fully conscious during the slaughter process. It’s no wonder the workers at Vermont Packinghouse might have to use cattle prods on “unruly” animals. Who wouldn’t act “unruly” when facing the horrors of the slaughterhouse?
Vermont Packinghouse and other plants should not be praised for increasing their killing capacities to meet the demand for local meat. Rather we should look carefully at the routine violence they perpetrate on helpless animals and decide whether any meat, local or otherwise, should ever be labeled “humanely produced.”
Sincerely,
LUCY GOODRUM
631 Town Hill Road
Reading, Vt.
