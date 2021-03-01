I appreciate The Sentinel’s efforts to be a forum for the whole community, and the paper’s publication of letters to the editor is an important part of providing such a forum.
Rebecca Montrone appears to write often to the editor, and while I get the sense that I don’t agree with most of her views, as expressed, I can appreciate, for example, that she (and others) have serious concerns about existing COVID-19 vaccines and the general push to get everyone vaccinated. I think the more we have such discussions and debates in the open, where evidence can and must be weighed, the better.
However, I take issue with your publication of her letter (on Feb. 24), which just arrived at my door. The letter is mostly incomprehensible, even to a generous ear, and makes this feature of your paper seem like a Reddit chat thread where people can air exclusively personal grievances, the meaning of which is lost on those who’ve not been glued to the evolution of that thread.
I simply don’t think Ms. Montrone’s feeling of being “shamed and shunned,” as well as her apparent great pride in the face of it all, needs public airing; nor does it do much for the activity of discussion and debate.
CHRIS SEGRAVE-DALY
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.