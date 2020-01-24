Your recent editorial (“Getting off the ground: This may be a crucial time to ascertain the potential of Keene’s airport,” Jan. 9) on our airport brought back fond childhood memories.
I remember when a commercial airline came to town. My father took me down to see the first plane’s arrival. A big yellow plane with an engine on each wing. It was billed as the Big Yellow Bird. Yellow Bird lapel pins were handed out to the public. I took one. I kept mine for years; a prized possession kept in a shoe box.
Other memories included the air shows and even the crash of a Blue Angels jet plane at the Swanzey end of the runway. I remember the National Guard troops standing guard. Airlines with smaller planes followed the big yellow birds.
But our airport never seemed to pan out. The small airlines didn’t stay. Aviation schools and other endeavors came and went. Maybe at this other end of my life, some promise will return. We have this new airport director coming in, and a study to see how we can better use the airport.
Promising stuff.
And they tore down the old airport terminal, too. The original one. A long, wood-frame building. A little transportation history lost. Without fanfare. Leaving space for future use.
Strangely they left the companion hanger standing. An outmoded hulking building clad in galvanized steel. It looks like a set piece out of the movie “Casablanca.” Was this an oversight?
Keeping the hanger may send the wrong message. It may remind us of the airport’s past failures and missteps. Clear the clutter. Give us the appearance of efficiency. And the promise of a bright future will return. The big yellow birds. Circling overhead again. Cleared for landing.
STEVE LINDSEY
17 Center St., Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.