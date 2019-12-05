I was 20 years old in 1967, and back in them days we had a philosophy called “free love,” which meant that if a girl smiled at you, you could have sex with her. No bourgeois hang-ups for us.
And if a child was conceived from the encounter, ah ... well, bummer. Nothing a Greyhound ticket couldn’t solve however. Groovy!
The movement petered (pun intended) when we figured out irresponsible parenting was producing weeds, not flower children.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
