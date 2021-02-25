Gov. Sununu has admitted the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program was close to a catastrophe. He promised to fix it.
Apparently, fixing the program includes being unfair to people who followed the instructions, and signed up through VAMS.
I’m in Group 1B, over 70, an essential worker, and with a couple of age-related medical conditions. I signed up for my vaccine appointment the first day Group 1B was opened. I received an email the next day instructing me how to enroll. I did that immediately. The first available appointment I could find was March 13, so I took it.
One of my co-workers did not want to get the vaccine. Her daughter signed her up many days later. She received an appointment date of April 1. My co-worker then received a phone call stating her appointment has been moved up to Feb. 21.
I called the 211 center to find out why people who signed up later are being allowed to jump the line. I was told the procedure was moving people from April up to the front of the line. That means a person who signed up after I did is getting her vaccination ahead of many others who signed up ahead of her. Many others are also being allowed to jump the line.
How is this even fair? We don’t tolerate people jumping lines at movie theaters or theme parks. Cutting a line in traffic just might earn a driver a traffic ticket. Yet, in a matter of life and death, those who procrastinated are being given preference over those who signed up in a timely manner.
Gov. Sununu, what do you intend to do to correct this situation. I’ve already spoken with your office, so you are aware of the problem. You need to correct it, now.
JAMES GRIFFIN
Keene
