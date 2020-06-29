I am appalled, disgusted and ashamed of The Sentinel.
In the past week I have called and left messages three times with no response. I have tried writing a letter to the editor, but, when entering my email address, it was rejected as “invalid.” I’ve had two addresses forever and neither was accepted. Did I make an error ? No! I had to email this to a friend to cut and paste for me.
The reason for the calls in the first place, is concerning the headline with the close of school. The picture was identified as Michael Moore’s, but no name appeared on the childish attempt at humor(?), the disgusting headline: “No more teacher’s dirty looks.”
After all that our students and teachers have been through this year, these unsung heroes deserve much more respect and an apology. Carry on, heroes (students and teachers)!
MARY MOE
136A Arch St.
Keene
