I’m flabbergasted to think anyone could twist the truth about right-to-work protections so shamelessly, let alone three members of the clergy.
But The Sentinel’s guest opinion by Rev. Jason Wells and Bishops James Hazelwood and A. Robert Hirschfeld about New Hampshire Senate Bill 61 (“‘Right-to-work’ harms everyday NH workers,” March 25) isn’t merely inaccurate. In a very real sense, its irresponsible mischaracterizations pose a far greater risk for anyone foolish enough to take them seriously than anything in the proposed legislation.
What their snake oil pitch doesn’t mention is the unassailable truth that right-to-work laws don’t compel anyone to do anything.
Nor are they an attempt to “weaken the ability of working people to organize.”
If workers in a right-to-work state choose to organize a new union — or remain in their current union — they have every right to do so. All right-to-work would do is extend the same right of conscience to those who see the question differently.
Perhaps most offensive of all is Wells, Hazelwood and Hirschfeld’s invocation of Exodus 3:7, comparing nonunionized workers in a free society to the Hebrew slaves of ancient Egypt.
As painful as it must be for the trio to discover they don’t speak for everyone, there are, in fact, millions of workers in this country who don’t share the authors’ favorable opinion of union representation and do not embrace the radical leftist political agenda their dues have for too long been forcibly confiscated to help fund.
In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court empowered workers by giving them the freedom to choose for themselves whether association with a labor union makes sense in their unique situation.
If they choose not to exercise their right to opt out, so be it. But if workers defect in sufficient numbers to weaken the unions, whose fault is it but the unions themselves for offering an inferior service?
In any case, conscripting millions of free Americans to fund a powerful special interest — or the leftist agenda of a handful of politically engaged clergymen — more closely resembles slavery than does the freedom of choice safeguarded in right-to-work laws.
It is the height of hypocrisy for Wells, Hazelwood and Hirschfeld to abuse this forum to exercise their own freedom of speech while advocating for laws that deny the workers for whom they claim to care so passionately the same right.
Shame on them.
JEFF RHODES
Olympia, Wash.
(This writer is vice president of the Freedom Foundation.)
