I was surprised to see a letter such as Mr. Beauchesne’s (“Jesus and global population control,” Aug. 7) published in The Sentinel. I know that you try to publish diverse opinions, but this letter contained so much misinformation and proselytizing that I don’t think it deserves to be published in any newspaper. It is just such misinformation that we are asking Facebook and Twitter to remove.
I am hoping that you will be more circumspect in the future.
Thank you for your attention.
Sincerely,
LISABETH CASSARO CULLUM
Spofford
