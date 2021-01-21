We would like to support the letters from Frederick Parsells (Dec. 28) and Gary Puffer (Jan. 5) in The Sentinel requesting that the vet services of Keene work together to create an emergency service for the pets and animals of Keene and surrounding towns on nights, weekends and holidays.
Does anyone have any ideas? Perhaps a voluntary surcharge of $1 per visit on regular visits would provide economic incentive to help the moral imperative to better assist our animal friends without needing to travel one or more life-or-death hours to receive emergency care.
BETH and CHARLES DALOZ
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.