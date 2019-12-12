My name is Teresa Duncan. I have never had to do anything like this, so I am not even sure how to do it. Bear with me as I try to explain my family’s unique and unfortunate situation of likely becoming homeless on Dec. 15.
We are a blended family with two incomes and five minor children — ages 7, 10, 13, 15 and 17 — and are having trouble getting a place to rent.
We have reached out to Southwestern Community Services and the city of Keene welfare office, and to the local homeless outreach. The city is assisting us financially to get into rental housing, however they do not have emergency housing space to put us and the shelters are all too full to place seven more people.
So I would like to reach out and ask the community for help in finding a three- or four-bedroom space to rent so my five awesome children, and us two adults, can have a warm, safe place to live. Also so we can be able to put up a Christmas tree and hang stockings for the kids.
We have unsuccessfully been looking for and applying to places to live since March.
I’m sorry; this is so stressful and emotional for me to write. The only thing I can do is pray that everything will work out and be fine for my family to be able to move forward with all of this and not become homeless. I don’t even know how this has spiraled to this point; how anyone can go through this.
I just pray and cry and, at this point, the last thing I know to do is ask my community if there is anyone out there that can please help my family.
I don’t know if I could ever be able to repay you, but from the bottom to the top of my heart, I would thank you and do whatever I could. I know I sound desperate. But I am a great mother and my pride cannot stand in my way, as I would do whatever it takes for not just my family, but for others as well.
I’m going to stop here, as my health-felt tears are getting to me. Thank you to anyone and everyone that can do anything to assist my family with a place to live before Dec. 15, and possibly with the move.
Sincerely,
TERESA DUNCAN
28 Harrison St., Apt. 1
Keene
