The police chief of Troy went to Washington, D.C., in the middle of a pandemic to rally alongside QAnon-addled white nationalists in the run-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
I think it’s fine for public officials to express a range of personal views about various political issues, provided these views don’t cast doubt on their ability to fairly execute their job. However, this situation is well beyond standard Democrat vs. Republican politics, for which there would be a certain amount of wiggle room.
Having views on things like tax rates and abortion rights and universal health care is one thing, but supporting an attempted coup is quite another. It crosses a line.
Chief Ellis should be ashamed of himself for marching to overturn the results of a free and fair election. It’s a despicable thing to do.
What the chief supported was a hate-fueled insurrection built on lies. It was a direct attack on democracy, and that is what it was even before the Capitol grounds were breached. The participation of a police chief emboldens the worst elements of a crowd like that, and undermines public trust in police everywhere.
I mean, I certainly don’t trust Chief Ellis after all this. The man marched to overthrow an election I voted in. That trust is broken.
Here is a hypothetical question: if violent white supremacists were to set up operations in Troy, could Chief Ellis be trusted to not look the other way? Because he sure looked the other way in Washington.
With a police chief like that, I wonder, can people with left-leaning political views really even feel safe living in Troy? And is it fair that Troy residents who are members of minority groups may feel a need to watch their step around a police department whose leader rallied alongside guys with Confederate flags and Auschwitz hoodies?
These are not questions that should have to be asked.
I have seen the chief condemn violence against police officers, but for a police chief to condemn violence against police is easy. It doesn’t amount to contrition. It doesn’t recognize that others might be affected by his unpatriotic advocacy.
What the chief has not done is renounce election theft. Nor has he condemned the lies and hateful ideas that led up to the violence at the Capitol.
If he can’t do that, he should resign.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.