I participated in the Rindge Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting held on Dec. 22. The residents of Rindge should be aware of what is taking place in our town.
During the hearing, a zoning variance was requested on behalf of a developer to change Map 2, Lots 46 and 54, from Residential/Agricultural to Business/Light Industrial on these two parcels of land. This would permit the developer to construct a very large medical manufacturing facility, and specifically includes in the request that the zoning change would include associated driveways and parking. These two parcels abut Middle Winchendon Road, and would have a severe negative impact on residents along this road, residents on Dale Farm Road, the surrounding neighborhoods and, ultimately, the entire town in general.
There was a gentleman at this meeting who touted this project as being great for the town. His presentation was on behalf of the developer. The information was extremely vague and very misleading. He spoke of how this undisclosed company would employ around 200 to 250 people. Just 8 days later, in a presentation to the board of selectmen, that figure was revised to 501 people split over three shifts. That equates to over 1,000 additional vehicle trips on Middle Winchendon Road, (and surrounding roads in the area) in going to and from their shifts.
Problem is, this gentleman is our very own planning director, who owns his own business specializing in land development design, and who is employed by the developer to represent him in their efforts to gain a zoning variance, whether by ruling from the Zoning Board of Adjustment or by a warrant on the town March 9 ballot. This is a serious conflict of interest and although it may be legal, it is extremely unethical.
The next meeting of the Zoning Board of Adjustment is on Tuesday Jan. 26, via Zoom. Please participate in this meeting and voice your opinion.
BRUCE GAVAGAN
Rindge
