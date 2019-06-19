In Ms. Pat Martin’s letter of June 15 (“Think harder about utility-scale solar”), she disputes my conclusion that “utility-scale” solar power will be both hugely expensive, and require massive environmental destruction. I stand by my numbers as published.
The logic of her argument appears in two consecutive sentences. She says: “Dr. Ward states that the 50 MW Chariot solar array will only produce 10 MW because of a 20 percent capacity factor.” Her next sentence: “In fact, the Chariot array will produce 50 MW for 20 percent of an average day.”
These two sentences say exactly the same thing, except for the “In fact.” Does she mean that our numbers are different? When I take her 50 MW for 20 percent of the time, I get the same 10 MW of my June 3 letter. Both the sentences she cites say the very same thing, using the very same logic, and come to the very same conclusion.
She concludes: “As a result of this misunderstanding, all of Dr. Ward’s extrapolations for land use are incorrect.” What misunderstanding? We agree! I assume on rereading, Ms. Martin will either admit she agrees with my numbers, or produce a different set, with different arithmetic, showing her differences with mine.
I could also note that nowhere in my letter did I use the word “capacity factor.” I used “efficiency,” hoping I didn’t need to explain what it meant. Her penultimate paragraph, in which she defines ”capacity factor,” sounds like the dictionary definition of “efficiency.” Keep in the back of your mind also that any intermittent production facility that is only 20 percent efficient will be idle most of the time.
The scale of the costs and the environmental degradation from the development of “utility-scale” solar power in my letter of June 3 stand unchallenged.
FRED WARD
386 Route 123 South
Stoddard
