The Monadnock Interfaith Project is grateful for The Sentinel’s recent series of in depth coverage of the housing crisis in Keene and the region. This kind of journalism informs the public in helpful, thought-provoking ways, and brings into focus the impact on people in our community.
This crisis in housing has been years in the making. Keene has become one of the most expensive places to live in the State of New Hampshire. With vacancy rates continuing to be low and the inevitable rise in rental rates that comes with that, this crisis will continue to grow.
Households that pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing or rent are significantly cost burdened. In 2014, Southwest Region Planning Commission reported that approximately 20 percent of renter households in the region were paying greater than 50 percent of their income on rent. The situation has worsened as wages have not kept pace with housing costs.
An individual needs to earn over $20 an hour to afford the average cost of renting an apartment in Keene. That puts affordable housing out of reach for too many.
The Monadnock Interfaith Project sees the housing crisis as an issue of economic justice and social equity that requires informed and compassionate activism. We have convened a “Housing Team” to better understand the challenges and explore opportunities for addressing this critical need of our community. Over the past few months we have held numerous meetings and met with many individuals and organizations involved in housing in the Monadnock Region.
If anyone in our community would like to join us in our efforts to find solutions to our housing needs please reach out to us at monadnockinterfaith@gmail.com.
TOM JULIUS
Gilsum
