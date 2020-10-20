I am so grateful for all the first responders and all the helpers — who are doing such a great job of helping to keep all of us safe and well.
I am especially grateful for the work and help of all the providers and entire staff of Cheshire Medical Center. We are very fortunate to have such an excellent medical center in Cheshire County.
Cheshire Medical Center has an excellent way to show appreciation for providers and staff of the medical center. It is the Circle of Gratitude program, that allows anyone to make a donation — small or large — to the medical center, in the name of an employee. That employee is then honored and recognized.
I have enjoyed helping to recognize outstanding providers and staff that have helped me and my family. I encourage others to do the same.
BEVERLY SCHMIDT
15 Smith Farm Road
Westmoreland
