Who pays for hospice and what is provided? Great questions! Medicare and Medicaid (in most states) cover hospice services at 100 percent. For most private insurances there is a co-pay that many hospice providers will waive. And for those without insurance and with no means to pay privately, most hospice providers will cover services at no cost to the client or family.
Hospice is a benefit. It is your benefit, and you have the right to receive supportive end of life care when it is needed wherever you call home. Hospice care includes both the patient and their loved ones and continues offering support for a year following the patient’s death.
Hospice provides skilled hospice nursing and aide services. They are not in your home 24/7, but nurses are available 24/7 if you need assistance. Instead of calling 911, you call hospice and they come to your home to manage your symptoms. Nursing aides help with personal care (bathing, meal support) and can lift the caregiver’s burden by providing light household chores (laundry, dishes, bedmaking).
Hospice also provides a social worker for emotional support and resource management. These folks can help connect you with services in your community when appropriate and can assist with final arrangements and power of attorney documents/DNR forms etc. Social workers do a lot! Hospice also provides spiritual support to guide patients and families through the existential questions that often appear as we face our mortality as well as grief support.
Volunteers are included in the hospice team. Volunteers can provide companionship, offering caregivers a moment to leave without guilt knowing someone is with their loved one. Hospice also has a medical director and contracted pharmacy to round out the comprehensive team.
Each client and family can choose how much or how little support they would like, and it can change over time. I tell my clients that nothing is set in stone. What they want one day may change the next and that is perfectly OK.
Hospice also covers most medications (delivered to your door), durable medical equipment (beds, wheelchairs, oxygen) and care supplies (basins, incontinence products).
It’s a wonderful benefit, one I am very passionate about and feel is terribly underutilized.
