So much happens when you’re busy paying attention to something else. I was wondering why there were helicopters circling Keene’s Central Square the other day. I was a good day for a a Black Lives Matter protest rally, en masque on our round Central Square.
People socially distantly protesting police brutality across the nation is what’s happening. Hopefully, this will translate to votes at the ballot box to oust the Retrumplican minority and get back to healing our divided nation.
Repairing the social safety net and reforming police social work training vs enforcement, and returning to community policing, which was working, and is working still, but needs broader support and less military tactics and more family and substance-abuse counseling. Rebuilding and improving Obamacare.
More help for homeless people and anyone who is suffering with mental illness and or drug abuse. The COVID-19 virus has taught us that the answer to problem solving is being proactive and united in purpose.
Now, a firebrand such as the present resident of the White House, who hates anyone who doesn’t like his policies, marches with his prop Bible across protesters’ lines with flash-bangs and pepper/tear gas. He decided that a photo-op in front of a peace-loving edifice would look better than to have been seen inspecting his underground bunker with his family.
A picture is worth a thousand words, they say, but he can, with 140 characters, manage to spread his divisive hate speech to his base and get away with his racist references and tendencies.
Those protesters I saw, were too young to remember the horrors that visited other generations, but it’s amazing what you can learn on the Internet, or even by reading your local newspaper.
It may seem a little thin, lately, but it’s still a tactical remnant of a time when free speech wasn’t so free, and actions spoke louder than tweets. When a police officer’s need for enforcement becomes deadly, way too many times, then it’s time to look again at what is happening, and in whose names.
As our nation’s borders are closed to any immigrant, and we are closed off from our friends and family, we have become defacto prisoners of this regime’s paranoia. When the students who led these protests ring the alarm bell of freedom for everyone in the nation, hopefully the electorate will act to dump Trump in November!
MARCUS McCARROLL
21 Woodburn St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.