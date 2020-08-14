I am celebrating! The Granite Bridge pipeline and 2 billion-cubic-foot liquified natural gas storage tank in Epping project is dead!
Many thanks to all the climate activists, environmental organizations, Conservation Law Foundation, Pipe Line Awareness Network of the North East (PLAN-NE), 350 NH, ECHO Action, Sierra Club, Mothers Out Front, Extinction Rebellion, Andru Volinsky and the many others who actively opposed this project.
On July 31, Liberty Utilities submitted a new proposal to the Public Utilities Commission for a fracked gas supply contract that excludes the enormous Granite Bridge Project. Liberty now proposes to get their additional supply from their existing source on the Concord Lateral, operated by Tennessee Gas Pipeline.
The new filing from Liberty to the Public Utilities Commission has not been made public yet, but news reports indicate that Liberty plans to spend $140 million on upgrades to the Concord Lateral. Hopefully, those plans do NOT include a compressor station in a vulnerable neighborhood. If only they would spend that $140 million on weatherization and energy efficiency for their customers as non-pipeline alternatives to free up supply.
In a press release, Sue Fleck, president of Liberty-NH, states, “… That’s why Liberty is committed to expanding energy efficiency, developing local sources of net-zero or carbon-negative fuels like Renewable Natural Gas and hydrogen from renewable electricity, and other innovative solutions to keep Granite Staters warm in the winter and fuel our economy while enabling immediate deep decarbonization.” That is the cooperation and commitment we need to preserve a livable planet for our children. So far, these are just empty words from Liberty in New Hampshire.
Even though Keene has taken a pledge to transition to 100 percent clean energy, Liberty has not offered to help at all. In fact, they are planning on making huge investments in converting from an air propane system (built in 2005) to a fracked gas system and doubling or tripling their customer base here. Keene deserves better.
Sincerely,
PATRICIA MARTIN
17 Farrar Road
Rindge
