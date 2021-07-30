Doris Haddock and I were neighbors. She walked the same dirt roads as I as she prepared for her cross-country walk for campaign finance reform. We sometimes walked together.
I remember climbing the steep hill above Cobb Meadow in Dublin, gaining slowly on her. I would hear her rehearsing her speeches as she climbed — never too out of breath to tell the truth!
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, people will gather behind Lindy’s Diner in Keene for the Granny D Memorial Walk. We’ll arrive back at Central Square at 3:30 for a rally and free ice cream from Ben and Jerry!
If you share Granny D’s conviction that money corrupts our political system, please join us to honor this remarkable woman who fought so hard and so long to restore our democracy. She knew that huge, secret political donations are a form of legal bribery. Doris was determined to get that money out of politics and to guarantee an equal voice to all American citizens.
Let’s join our voice to hers!
Sincerely,
DAVID BLAIR
Harrisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.