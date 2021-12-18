The late Sen. Robert Dole has been called a “hatchet man,” a political brawler, mean and tough with an acid tongue (The Sentinel, Dec. 6), but he was also a tireless advocate for animals, both before and after his retirement from politics.
During his time in the Senate, Dole introduced amendments to the Humane Slaughter Act which extended enforcement to commercial meat packers and set the groundwork for the current federal inspection system that requires annual inspections and oversight of meatpacking facilities.
In 1985, Sen. Dole introduced the Improved Standards for Laboratory Animals Act, which became a part of that year’s Farm Bill and established Animal Care and Use Committees in research facilities, and many other improvements.
After his retirement, Sen. Dole actively supported a ban on horse slaughter, repealing dog breed bans, and protections for pets of domestic violence survivors. In 2015, when horrific abuses were exposed at the USDA’s Meat Animal Research Center in Nebraska, Sen. Dole persuaded his former Congressional colleagues to require this facility to abide by the standards of the federal Animal Welfare Act in order to maintain funding.
In addition, Sen. and Mrs. Dole generously supported Washington, D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and other animal protection organizations, and received many honors and recognition from the animal welfare community for their support.
In 2022, there will be several extremely important animal protection bills in the N.H. Legislature, including House Bill 1226 to prohibit the declawing of cats, except in cases of medical necessity (prime sponsor: Rep Cam Kenny) and LSR 2883, to prohibit the sale of cosmetics tested on animals (prime sponsor: Sen. David Watters, bill number not available yet). Legislators on both sides of the political aisle can pay tribute to Sen. Dole and honor his memory by supporting these bills that will protect our beloved animal friends.
JEAN SLEPIAN
Stoddard
