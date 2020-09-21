Mr. Thibault (“Missing the point of wearing masks,” Aug. 31), thank you for considering my letter to the editor.
My point, perhaps poorly made, was that inadequate masks worn by others will not protect you or other third parties.
If one is concerned they are at risk from an airborne pathogen, only an engineered N95 or better respirator will protect to any meaningful extent.
Certainly, if a person is sick and spewing large particles, the kinds of masks people are generally wearing will help and catch a percentage of those particles. These masks will not stop aerosols or viral particles.
At the time government guidance changed, the supposed risk was asymptomatic and aerosol transmission — exactly what the overwhelming numbers of masks being worn probably will not stop.
At this stage in the pandemic in New Hampshire distancing, hand washing and surface cleaning are more than adequate. My estimate is the odds of even passing a person with the virus are running well less than one in a hundred. In other words insignificant.
It is not I do not care for others. It is I realized the use of inadequate masks was in fact a risk to those willing to trust the concept without adequate personal protection.
Due to a number of factors masks may also actually increase the chance of meaningful exposure.
Sure, if you want to be a bit less anxious about the virus wear a mask. If you want real protection for yourself and others it is quite a bit more complicated than an ill-conceived and executed fashion statement.
KARL HECKER
400 Hurricane Road
Keene
