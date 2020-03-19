While driving in my picturesque home town of Harrisville, one can’t help but notice a public eyesore at the edge of town on Lower Main Street. A residential building, owned by Historic Harrisville, that is going by the wayside. This building is nearly void of paint on two sides of the dwelling.
I wonder if Historic Harrisville (the owner) has forgotten to paint the entire back and one side of the former Mackey house. Visually this does not leave a good feeling as people are passing by. We have a 150th-year town celebration coming up this summer and seems like a shame that our town has left this in this manner for so long.
Surely they don’t want this type of image to be a lasting impression for the residents and others who come to enjoy and partake in our 150th-year celebration.
Sincerely,
ALLAN R. SAARI
493 Breed Road
Harrisville
