I’m writing to let people know about the fantastic care that I got at Genesis Westwood Center in Keene during my six-month stay.
First of all, I was therein from the middle of December 2019 until the middle of June 2020, waiting to have my left leg amputated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon on Jan. 3, then back to Lebanon on April 3 to have all my toes on the right foot amputated. All from diabetes.
After the amputations I was lucky enough to go back to Westwood to the same room and same awesome roommate, both times.
Everyone there from the custodial staff, kitchen staff, nursing staff, the PT and OT staff and administration were so kind and friendly.
During the COVID-19, when we couldn’t have visitors, all of these wonderful people, including most residents, became my family.
I learned a lot from the PT and OT staff there; so that when I got home, the visiting PT and OT signed me off on the first day because I could already do everything that I learned at Westwood.
Residents and staff were all tested for COVID-19, and the whole place got a clean bill of health. I always felt safe there.
Also during my stay there I had two LNAs who I swear were God-sent angels (Sara Eck and Flannery Dyer). They made sure first of all that I was safe. Safety was a big thing with them, then making sure I was bathed and comfortable. They did this for all the residents. The nurses called them the Dream Team and I had dubbed them the Dynamic Duo. They were totally awesome.
Even though the building itself is old, the care I got was both professional and loving.
I love and miss everyone there and I can’t wait to go back and visit my new family.
If I had to go back there as a resident, I would do it in a heartbeat.
Sincerely
RICHARD HILDRETH
11 Monadnock Road
Rindge
