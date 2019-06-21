Growing up in the 1960s with much older siblings, I witnessed arguments between my sisters and our parents over just about everything: hair length; clothes (jeans in public); language (slang); music (rock ’n’ roll); food (Yogurt was strange. Steaming vegetables was weird).
On the news or in church, explanation for the startling change in teenagers depended on the term “generation gap.” My little boomer self vowed to never let such a dreadful thing happen. My future kids and I were to be serenely in accord on everything (except, perhaps, flavors of ice cream).
The other day, when visiting my young adult son in Boston, I asked if he identified as a millennial. You know, the dreaded generation that is influencing, or being blamed for, so much change in our present culture?
Answering in detail, using categorizations balanced on the head of the tech pin, he explained “Not really.” Born after the PC, but before the smartphone. Not native tech (smartphone in hand while toddler), and a bunch of other semantics, my aged brain strained to keep up. I’m cool — always building bridges — no info gap here, right?
Then he went on to say, “You know, your generation’s tech was the record player.”
Wait, what? The record player? My mind reeled in astonishment as he continued in full spate about the tech that defined boomers. I couldn’t help interrupting with a few facts: the Victrola was in many an early 20th century parlor; Hi-fi sets were popular more than a decade before I came along, and the evolution of black-and-white TV to color, rotary telephones to push-button admittedly influenced hearts and minds, but hardly defined those born between 1946 and 1964.
I asked him about the effects of the civil rights movement, Vietnam, tribes of peaceful revolutionaries — aka hippies — and a mighty pull on the trigger of change, “the pill,” ushering in women’s rights, the concept of free love, no-fault divorce, and other choices.
When I wouldn’t tie those major cultural and behavioral shifts solely to the influence of technology — the way life changes at the speed of a tweet nowadays — my son abandoned the conversation.
So, am I wrong? Is a young man’s thesis that technology is the definer of generations substantially correct?
Sad to say, I feel a cold wind blowing down from Generation Gap Mountain.
HART BARNARD
30B North Lincoln St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.