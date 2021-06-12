I’m writing to clarify for Sentinel readers why I introduced legislation requiring Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion for high school graduation (SB 147). There’s been a significant drop in N.H. FAFSA completions over the past couple years as well as a decline in high school graduates going on to college attendance. This isn’t good news for New Hampshire’s future workforce with manufacturing, technology, health care and trades all dependent on a post-high school educated and credentialed workforce. The goal of this bill is helping high school students know that post-high school credentialing is affordable and will double their lifetime earnings (on average).
The recent Sentinel article failed to describe that the Senate-passed version offers three ways to meet the requirement: 1) complete a FAFSA application; 2) sign a waiver that the student has been advised of financial aid opportunities but is not wishing to complete a form; and 3) a high school principal can waive the requirement.
The Senate bill aligns implementation to concur with the release of a revised FAFSA application for the 2023-24 school year. This allows time for informational videos to be developed and released at the same time by financial aid organizations, including those in New Hampshire. The second round of CARES Act funding authorized in December 2020 included a revamping of the FAFSA form down to 18 questions; the short form has been years in the making.
The bill tries to get ahead of new funding opportunities as well, building upon the current $41B a year award program. Congress is considering legislation to double Pell from $6,400 a year to $12,800 a year, and another effort is underway to broaden the scope to include shorter-term certificate programs.
The first state implementing a FAFSA requirement, Louisiana, saw a 20 percent increase in high school to college attendance. Texas and Illinois have also implemented FAFSA completions; another 14 states have bills under consideration. Senate Bill 147 is trying to position New Hampshire to get ahead of Federal Student Aid changes and help New Hampshire students and adults re-entering the workforce take advantage of the opportunity to attend college for little or no cost.
New Hampshire faces an aging population and shrinking high school enrollments. What’s within our control is purposefully educating a highly prepared workforce for the 21st century. Financial literacy and awareness of how to fund post-high school education are something to assure all high school graduates. Let’s get this done.
JAY KAHN
Keene
The article referenced was written by N.H. Bulletin and published in The Sentinel June 9. This writer represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate.
