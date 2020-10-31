“Government of the people and for the people,” Abraham Lincoln famously stated in the Gettysburg Address. The purpose of government is to organize society for the benefit of everyone, including providing the local infrastructure we all depend on: roads and bridges, safety services through first responders, public education for all students.
I was raised to honor honesty, education, hard work and service, and given a strong moral compass. Having been a teacher for all my adult life, mostly in public high school and now in community college, I have devoted my life to serving my community. My goal is for my students to be successful learners, to become financially independent and active in their community.
My values prioritize people over corporate interests, community over special interests. Tax dollars should support public, not private, schools. Policies should lift up the rights of everyone, whatever their financial or social status, race, gender or sexual orientation. Full-time workers deserve a living wage and should not have to rely on public safety-net programs to make ends meet. Students of all abilities need a quality education. Academic and career-preparation programs should not saddle students with so much debt they can’t afford to buy a small house. Health care should be affordable and accessible for everyone. Seniors should have the supports to be able to age in place, in their homes, with dignity. Our beautiful environment — the source of our health and well-being, the basis of agricultural and natural resources business and tourism — needs to be protected for our future through sustainable management, protection of clean air and water, and the development of clean, renewable energy.
As a public school teacher earning a moderate income, now being semi-retired on a mostly fixed income and on the Acworth Budget Committee, I have some understanding of budgets and the importance of being fiscally responsible. It’s always a question of priorities, taking care of people and their safety to the best of our abilities and balancing that with what the taxpayers can afford.
I am asking for your vote this election to represent our communities in Concord, to continue to work for “liberty and justice for all.”
CLAUDIA ISTEL
P.O. Box 59
South Acworth
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for N.H. House in Sullivan District 7.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.