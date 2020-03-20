I can’t help but recall the adage “a blessing in disguise” as we travel this particular path.
I can imagine that, as we watched, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina was just an aberration, a deficiency of the city and possibly the sitting Republican administration. Coronavirus has allowed us to see how woefully unprepared this country really is.
As working people lose their ability to bring in money to pay bills, feed family, unable to receive medical treatment, etc. we can begin to appreciate the Democratic message presented by Sen. Sanders; appreciated enough that Republican members have begun moving in that direction.
Oh yes, Mr. Coburn, the hammer and sickle-wielding Sanders proposals may just come to your rescue. Socialism is not Communism and presently, we we need all society to be socially responsive — taking care of those who suffer food insecurity; those who work multiple jobs and are one paycheck from devastation; those who will die because of a lack of affordable health care.
Like a strong looking tree that, when it breaks, we find it is rotten on the inside. I’m afraid America may be that tree.
DAVID MILLER
115 Drewsville Road
Alstead
