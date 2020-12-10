With a month to go, it’s Biden and Harris or McConnell for the next two years!
Without the Senate, it’s progress by executive order and the country needs massive change.
If you make as generous a contribution as possible TODAY, as I have, to fairfight.com., which was created by Stacey Abrams and divides your money evenly between Ossoff, Warnock, and Fair Fight 2020, Democrats can win both seats on Jan. 5. Then, Schumer becomes majority leader, with Vice President Harris breaking all 50-50 ties.
Progressive Cabinet appointments can be approved and crucial legislation passed on a robust second CARES Act, the climate emergency, racial justice, health care and raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15, a living wage.
And, liberal federal judges will occupy court seats across the country. Trump appointed over 200 right-wing judges, who serve for life, and three Supremes!
As Martin Luther King Jr. said at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom: “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are faced with the fierce urgency of now ... there “is” such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”
P.S.: Please urge your friends, colleagues and family to contribute, too.
ALLEN J. DAVIS
53 Snow Hill Road
Dublin
Commented
