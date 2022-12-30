With the generosity of book donors, twice a year, the Friends of the Keene Public Library hosts a book sale to raise money to fund programs for library patrons. These programs are wide-ranging, diverse, and include something for all ages. The work of collecting, transporting, and sorting books is done by volunteers of the Friends who spend many hours to make each sale the best possible experience for all who participate. The effort of our volunteers makes our community better. We need your help. In the area of donations, the Friends are asking for your cooperation in the quantity and quality of the books you donate. To help us out, if you have a donation of more than four boxes, please contact us in advance at friendsofthekeenepubliclibrary@gmail.com so that a volunteer will be available to review and receive your donation. In terms of quality, the Friends are interested in gently used books in a variety of genres. We do not accept textbooks, encyclopedias, out-of-date travel guides, or magazines. Musty, wet, or written-in books have no resale value. In regard to condition, we ask ourselves “would I buy this book?” and ask that you do the same prior to leaving it in our drop-off box.
In closing, please mark your calendar for our April 21, 22, and 23, 2023, sale which will mark the 40th year of Friends book sales! And as always — we thank you for your support.