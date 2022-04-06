Melissa Lucio’s name should be as familiar to American households as the many other victims of state violence against Black, Indigenous and other persons of color in this country. Except Ms. Lucio hasn’t been killed yet.
Lucio is an innocent person on death row in Texas with an execution date set for April 27, although there’s no evidence a crime took place. Prior to her arrest, Lucio had no history of violence or arrests. Nor does she have any record of violence in her 15 years in prison.
Lucio, a young mother at the time of her arrest, is being punished for having made poor life choices after suffering intense abuse and trauma throughout her childhood. Poor life choices alone are not a capital offense. After her trial, Armando Villalobos, the District Attorney who prosecuted her case, began serving 13 years in federal prison for bribery and extortion.
Working to abolish capital punishment in New Hampshire, Barbara Keshan, a former prosecutor with the N.H. Attorney General’s office, testified about the harrowing experience of very nearly getting it wrong on a case in this state. Her point: No one is immune to error. As long as the death penalty exists, innocent people will die.
Please learn about this case, and then act. For more information, you can Google The Innocence Project, Melissa Lucio. You can also hear good, clear reporting at The Race to Save Melissa Lucio, Latino USA, WYNC.
People outside Texas can sign petitions and write letters, but the governor and D.A will not accept phone calls from nonresidents. You will find petitions on the Innocence Project and Death Penalty Action. If you live in Texas, or you know anyone who does, please urge them to call two people:
1. Current Cameron County D.A. Luis V. Saenz at 956-300-3881. Urge him to withdraw the execution date. (Side note: Saenz was the judge who arraigned Lucio and set bail at $2 million even though she was living in poverty.)
2. Gov. Greg Abbott at 956-466-2866. Ask him to commute Melissa Lucio’s sentence.
