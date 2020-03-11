“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” — Dr. Seuss
Forty years ago, I was a smoker. One day while I was smoking and driving, my 5-year-old daughter piped up from the backseat: “Daddy, please stop smoking. It’s bad and I don’t like it!”
I was not as thankful for this advice as I should have been. However, I began to try harder not to smoke when my kids were in the car. Eventually I accepted the fact that I needed to stop smoking completely, and I did.
A few weeks ago, three bright and well-informed teenagers from the Dover Youth to Youth Organization testified before the Transportation Committee of the N.H. House of Representatives in support of House Bill 1401. This bill would prohibit any adult from smoking in a motor vehicle when children under 16 are present.
They provided committee members with considerable evidence from the Harvard School of Public Health, Stanford University and the EPA that secondhand smoke threatens the ongoing health of children, including links to cancer, asthma and brain tumors.
Soon, House Bill 1401 will be voted on by the full House.
In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “We are called to speak … for the voiceless.” In that spirit, please give public support for this important bill.
DAN PICKERING
8 Clark Farm Road, Hancock
(This writer represents Hillsborough District 3 in the N.H. House.)
