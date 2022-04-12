After hearing on N.H. Public Radio the story of a Brookline woman who is handling a high-risk pregnancy with tragic fetal complications in the shadow of New Hampshire’s new abortion ban, I felt overwhelmed. Lisa was 21 weeks pregnant with twins when she learned that one of the twins would not be able to survive outside of the womb.
When families receive devastating news like this, the last thing they should be worried about is a possibility that the care they need won’t be available to them. Unfortunately, that’s the reality we live in now. I am ashamed that New Hampshire law now bans abortion after 24 weeks gestation, with no exceptions for fatal fetal diagnoses.
Our state has an opportunity to change that though — and restore options for families like Lisa’s.
House Bill 1609 would help mitigate some of the harm of this abortion ban by adding a critical exception for fatal fetal diagnoses. This would ensure that families in complex circumstances later in pregnancy have supportive medical options in their community — without being forced to seek care outside our state borders, which can be cost and time prohibitive. With the 24-week abortion ban written as it is now, New Hampshire cannot provide everyone the care they need.
Every pregnancy is unique, but one-size-fits-all laws like the 24-week abortion ban do not acknowledge this fact. While I believe the 24-week abortion ban should be repealed in full, I also support efforts to mitigate its harm on pregnant people and am grateful bipartisan legislators have come together to make this important change.
Please join me in calling on your state senator to vote “yes” on HB 1609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.