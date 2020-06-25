A helicopter flight school at the airport is a bad choice. That is a residential area, and the noise and potential for accidents will burden the residents.
There are plenty of ghost towns and decontaminated military bases where such training could occur. There is even a former bombing range not far from Keene. I do not live near the airport, but believe that the city’s prime mission is to protect the health and welfare of people.
Perhaps there is a more suitable business for the space. Years ago there was a recycled building materials retailer in Keene, and I purchased some fine old wooden doors for my old house. An enterprise along these lines would benefit the community (many people have old houses, and the cost of new wood doors is enormous) and the environment, while providing rental, commission, and/or tax revenue for the city.
JOAN ROELOFS
69 Beaver St., Keene
