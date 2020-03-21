I stumbled into community outreach on Friday, March 13, when I found myself pressuring various groups to suspend their activities. I was on fire and consumed with a sense of urgency, which resulted in both backlash and bewilderment. I now realize, people were in denial and couldn’t fully take in the magnitude of what we were facing.
On Monday, March 16, in the president’s sober address, epidemiologists and coronavirus task force members directed us to severely restrict our behavior, to control the outbreak. To put our personal/professional/financial concerns aside and focus primarily on the health and safety of our communities. I had put pressure on the mayor, governor and various local concerns, just three days earlier.
I am currently working on delivering what I can to both neighbors and friends who are house bound, elderly and/or have compromised immune systems. I encourage all members of our community, if you are able and healthy, to reach out and attempt to do the same.
I’ve also spoken with Cheshire TV. And they would like to remind all places of worship that they can get any message (including sermons) out to the community.
I am not a saint. Nor do I want any credit. I’m simply a concerned and responsible citizen, and any extreme pressures I’ve applied to various people were only meant to try to stem/limit/curtail local illness and deaths. My initial point of view is no longer considered hysteria or wild speculation, but now confirmed as scientific certainty.
I fervently implore everyone to stop all nonessential congregating in groups of any size. And not even consider opening up venues where this is possible, until the coronavirus has been vanquished and contained. What the scientists illuminated Tuesday was that the virus could die down, people could start congregating again, and this could enable it to pick up steam once again. The new “go-to” phrase, echoed by members of the president’s task force and various government officials, has become: “You will be killing your grandparents.”
I was three days early in sounding an extreme-blaring-alarm. But now, all authorities in federal, state and local governments throughout our country and the world are not just deploying their sirens, but are working on deploying the military to expand our hospital capacity. Please take heed. All our lives depend on it.
ELAINE MINTZER
671 Park Ave.
Keene
