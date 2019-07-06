I was brought into the emergency room at Monadnock Community Hospital recently with acute pain in my lower back. A nurse and a doctor attended to me quickly and sent me to radiology, after which I was admitted into the hospital.
I am grateful to the members of the hospital staff for the expert care I received during my stay. Dr. Singh and nurses Peter and Hannah were among the wonderful people who cared for me. I cannot recall the names of the many others — they all have my heartfelt praise for their professionalism, gentleness and wonderful care. Everyone I encountered made me feel like a personal friend.
We are fortunate to have this first-rate hospital in the area. Monadnock Community Hospital is a superb facility and a boon to the community.
I also want to thank the Wilton and Temple ambulance crews — prompt, efficient and caring.
ANNE D. LUNT
204 East Road
Temple
