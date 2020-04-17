I would like to apologize to my peers for taking a four day mental health break from my essential service as a member of the health care community.
After weeks of feeling social and professional anxiety increase exponentially on a daily basis, I felt it was necessary to decompress and escape from a world full of new protocols and stress-filled duties performed behind a mask and disposable gloves.
I needed to remove myself from a world where grocery shopping becomes a special forces operation and toilet paper rationing turns you into an origami artist.
I was relieved for the sojourn and had no problem letting my wife binge watch Harry Potter movies just so I could stay away from the pompous partisan opinions of cable news actors who are destroying the trade of journalism.
My plan was to dive into my hobbies. I planned to draw another charcoal sketch of my wife in what she refers to as the Stalker Series. I planned a return to writing my great American novel, “The Meatloaf Diaries.” I was planning mindless fun like torturing my wife and cat by filming silly videos of us to add to my OldBatGranDad collection.
But, somehow I ended up visiting family members whose faces I hadn’t seen since Christmas. Their driveways became living rooms in the rain, reserved for hug-less-ness, hand waving and conversation at a distance. Our excuse was to distribute jigsaw puzzles to our children and their families because puzzles have become as scarce as toilet paper, popcorn, pasta and cat litter.
And, somehow I ended up texting fellow health care workers I have come to know and respect over the course of my career, sending them supportive thoughts sharing my concerns and worries about their welfare amidst the increase in demands we have to put up with. They are overwhelmed; some at wit’s end, juggling their purpose and commitment while living in the presence of an invisible demon. They were happy to hear from someone who completely understands how they feel.
We are health care workers. We are human. We have strengths and weaknesses. In the end, we are here to take care of others. In times like these, we need to take the time to take care of each other and let each other know that we need to stay strong and be safe, and we will be able to see this pandemic through to its end.
Now, where did I leave my charcoal pencils?
BRIAN DRUMMOND
43 Greenfield Road
Bennington
