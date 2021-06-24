Last Thursday, the Keene City Council passed a resolution supporting the Improved Medicare for All Act, which I was happy to support.
Although this is a worthwhile effort, several councilors questioned whether it was appropriate for the city to be weighing in on what is effectively a national issue; truth be told, I struggled with that as well. I couldn’t help but notice that Rights and Democracy (RAD), the organization driving this effort, has yet to encourage individuals to reach out to their congressional representatives, nor have they encouraged other communities to pass similar resolutions. Although we may be the most populous community in the region, Keene can’t be the only voice when it comes to major issues.
Therefore, I’m calling on them to bring similar resolutions to the selectboards of the other communities in the Monadnock Region, so we may lift each other’s voice up. Together, the region can speak with a powerful voice, but only if we work together and share the workload, as opposed to asking one community to speak for all.
Monadnock RAD is based out of Dublin, one of the state’s wealthiest communities. Therefore, I’m calling on RAD to bring a resolution to the Dublin selectboard similar to the one brought before Keene. Furthermore, I call on those from outside of Keene who supported this resolution, to bring a similar resolution supporting the Improved Medicare for All Act to their selectboards. The resources are there for you, and you should have access to the same resources Mr. Murphy (the petitioner who brought Keene’s resolution to the City Council) enjoyed in his effort.
I encourage you to undertake this effort and to ask your elected officials to pass the same resolution your neighbor has passed. This is a worthwhile effort, and it’s worth the efforts of the whole region, not just one community. I look forward to hearing about continued success in other area communities.
ANDREW MADISON
Keene
