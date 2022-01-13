I had a good 2021. I and my family have good health, health insurance, shelter, and some ability to support each other when bad things happen. I consider myself very lucky. Some call me “blessed.” So be it.
Know what?
Most of my friends and neighbors also have some sort of security from disaster. Lucky them. They too are “blessed.”
Know what?
I read in The Sentinel on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, an article about a neighbor of ours and his GoFundMe page. He has had bad luck (he is not so “blessed”) and is incurring massive and unexpected medical expenses.
Know what?
In the same edition of the newspaper I read an editorial from the Tampa Bay News, “Broke and Broken — American health care system is sick and costly and unequitable.” The editorial points out that the richest of our neighbors experience the best health outcomes. Take a guess at who experiences the worst — those of our neighbors who have limited access to the pathetic U.S. system. In other words, no GoFundMe pages for the wealthy in the United States of America, the richest and most “blessed” country in the world.
Know what?
Your New Hampshire Big 4 congresspeople, Sens. Shaheen, Hassan,and Reps. Kuster and Pappas, have no interest in correcting the inequities in the U.S. health-care system. Not one of your representatives on Capitol Hill supports any form of universal health insurance or Medicare for all. And President Biden? He also does not give a hoot about you or your health insurance.
Know what?
Any candidate for a Capitol Hill job from the Republican Party also has zero interest in correcting the inequities in the U.S. health-care system.
And former President Trump or any of his replacements in 2024? They also do not give a hoot about you or your health insurance.
You are stuck with a pathetic health-care system that does not care for our unlucky (“unblessed”) neighbors.
Would you support a candidate who supports universal health care? If so, let’s get together, find that candidate, and throw out the bums who do not care for their unlucky (“unblessed”) citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.