Long concerned about the far from universal provision of health care in this country, I was delighted to discover the film “FIX IT: Healthcare at the Tipping Point” (free!) on the web via YouTube.
This highly informative film, two years in its making, arose from Richard Master’s difficulties as a business owner in providing health insurance for the good health of his employees and their families, as required by law. The problems he and all small businesses encounter in this are informatively presented in extensive interviews. They describe, for instance, how waste in payment systems hidden within labyrinths of insurance company processes are beyond scrutiny and public accountability. These literally out-of-sight costs, often divorced from the real costs of health care, are beyond affordable for business payers and receivers alike.
But Medicare and the VA provide the same care, for about 50 percent of us, for far less. How so? — Simpler administration, substantial bargaining power and public scrutiny. And do you, by any chance, know anyone using Medicare to complain about it?
However, the greatest importance of this film, now as we all confront COVID-19, is that we, each of us, need confidence that every one of us, employed or not, financially well off or not, can readily access health care. Each of our lives now depends upon everyone’s good health, and we, each of us, need to know that every one of us has effective health care.
This film, “FIX-IT: Healthcare at the Tipping Point,” provides lots to think about in pursuing these social responsibilities. It’s an excellent account of costs and benefits for the professional providers of health care and for all of us who are now their lucky and grateful recipients and for the thousands now under- or uninsured. And isn’t it now clear in this time of COVID-19 that our own real insurance now requires that everyone of us is well-insured?
JANET COLLETT
45 Beaver St
Keene
