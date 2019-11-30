Your article about the proposed 5G network (“Keene’s councilors begin prepping for 5G future,” Nov. 14) mentions that the city attorney has warned the city council “not to stray too far into the health questions of radio frequencies ...”
Traditionally, cities are investigators and enforcers of public health measures. Municipalities and states should not give up their rights in this area. While scientists participate in creating federal government standards, the final regulations in health and environmental areas are heavily influenced by corporate interests. Past experience has often shown government standards to be tragically unreliable.
A recent column in the Scientific American (a mainstream publication) is titled: “We Have No Reason to Believe 5G Is Safe: The technology is coming, but contrary to what some people say, there could be health risks.”
It concludes: “[W]e should support the recommendations of the 250 scientists and medical doctors who signed the 5G appeal that calls for an immediate moratorium on the deployment of 5G and demand that our government fund the research needed to adopt biologically based exposure limits that protect our health and safety.” The column can be found at: https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/
The 5G appeal has been signed by more than 260 scientists and physicians from all corners of the earth, and states: “We the undersigned scientists and doctors recommend a moratorium on the roll-out of the fifth generation, 5G, for telecommunication until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from industry. 5G will substantially increase exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) on top of the 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, etc. for telecommunications already in place. RF-EMF has been proven to be harmful for humans and the environment.”
More information and the text can be found at: www.5gappeal.eu/about/
JOAN ROELOFS
69 Beaver St.
Keene
